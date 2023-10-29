Salman Khan has a huge fan following in India and his movies are an instant hit with the audience. While fans eagerly await the release of Salman’s upcoming film Tiger 3, the actor was recently spotted watching a boxing match in Saudi Arabia. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor looked dapper as he enjoyed the match but what stole the show was the presence of two big personalities Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez.

Videos and pictures of Salman Khan sitting next to Ronaldo and Rodríguez have gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see Ronaldo, Salman and Rodríguez watching the match with interest. However, Ronaldo is not seen interacting with Bhaijaan and fans think that the footballer ignored the actor.

One fan took to the comments and wrote, “Ronaldo ko pta hi nhi h salman khan kon h,” while another wrote, “Did Ronaldo know him .”Another netizen wrote, “Salman Khan is visible to camera only when Ronaldo moves front and back.” Another fan wrote, “Rolando 1 yr income is equal to Salman’s net worth.” Sallu fans came to his rescue and commented, “Bhai ki jahalk sab se alag,” while another wrote, “Salman Khan ka apna jalwa hai ” Another comment read, “Kaise IndianSalman log hain comment me Ronaldo ko papa bana rahe hain aur Salman khan ko neecha dikhane ki koshish kar rahe hain wah..”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Tiger 3 also starring Katrina Kaif. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Tiger 3 will surpass Pathan and Jawan’s record. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki’s trailer will be shown in theaters alongside Katrina and Salman’s film.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy universe film, which is the third installment of the Tiger series, has opened to great advance booking numbers overseas. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is set for a Diwali release.

