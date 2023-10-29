Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were the ‘it’ pair when they landed up with Band Baaja Baarat, which was RV’s debut and Anushka’s real test since she made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But they hit the ball out of the park as the film was a Box Office wonder. Audiences loved them, and they landed together in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl with rumors of them dating.

However, if Ranveer and Anushka were a thing or not, none clarified it ever, but reports of their breakup were murmurs in the Gossip alleys for quite some time. Till they came together for Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. However, by that time, they were not dating, which was a clear status hinted by them.

But they clearly did not have the crackling chemistry off-screen, which was once visible in a viral video. In the video, while they were promoting their film Dil Dhadakne Do, the PK actress was seen talking about her character, Ranveer Singh’s heckling, which was a major distraction throughout.

The clip was shared by a Reddit Community, and netizens could not understand what was wrong with the Bajirao Mastani actor in the video. A user commented, “Ewwwwwe. Anushka looks uncomfortable.” Another comment read, “TF bro was clearly high. How did she not slap him.” A third comment read, “Band baja barat se dialogue udhar lete hue- jyada chep na ho.” One more user wrote, “I just know that she wanted to punch his face.”

While Anushka Sharma struggled with Ranveer Singh, she asked him to have some Coffee, hinting him to calm down. More than her, Ranveer fans were embarrassed in the comments. A user wrote, “I see a Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani, 83, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and feel he is such a terrific actor. And then I see him in interviews and promotions.” Another comment read, “It is sad that his acting capabilities get overshadowed by his off-screen antics. Might do him good to mellow down a bit.”

Moreover, Anushka fans were happy that the actress did not settle down with him because their vibes clearly did not synch. A comment read, “Anushka got the best partner among her batch.” Another user wrote, “Girl had to go outside of Bollywood to get a sane partner, lmao.” A third user wrote, “She dodged an atom bomb… Not a bullet..”

A user also appreciated how Virat Kohli makes for a perfect man to her woman and wrote, “The girl got herself a King… And he is mad over heels for her.. I remember the time when he openly supported her and lambasted those trolls for harassing her for his poor performances. Huge respect, especially when they were not open about even seeing each other.”

You can watch the video here.

