Halloween is around the corner, and it is the perfect time for all the spooky stories. One which we found rather strange yet close to truth was Ranveer Singh sharing his trippy experience while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Bajirao Mastani with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

The Ram Leela actor played the lead role of Peshwa Bajirao in the film and kept thinking about him, his ways, his mannerisms, and more. Until one day, he experienced a spirit around him.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer Singh narrated this trippy story, which happened on the sets of Bajirao Mastani, and the actor was freaked out when he experienced the paranormal activity.

However, the Padmaavat actor confessed that he might have psyched himself as he was about to shoot for a very important scene in the film. It was one of the most difficult scenes of his career, and he was finding the shoot difficult to get through. It was then that he experienced a strange presence around him.

What happened next was beyond the unthinkable. Ranveer Singh narrated, “I started to think, what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don’t know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happened. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of the shoot, and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, the nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see.”

Talking about the incident, the Cirkus actor never dismissed the possibility of his mind playing tricks with him since he was too engrossed in the film. But what he experienced, in his words, was rather strange, and he was freaked out when it happened.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh played Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The film was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was released in 2015.

The film was much appreciated and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Rohit Shetty film Dilwale. While both the films made good business, it was Bajirao Mastani who won in the long run.

For more such star revelations, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone – Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma – Ranveer Singh & Other Bollywood Ex-Couples Who Reunited To Set The Silver Screens Ablaze After Their Break-Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News