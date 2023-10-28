Do you remember the time when there was a whole new wave in Bollywood with actresses wanting to be singers? No, we understand that Salman Khan is already a self-established singer, bringing out cover versions of the songs from his films, but there was a time when the new generation divas Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others wanted to sing.

Now, who inspired them? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, maybe with her rockstar avatar? We clearly don’t know the inspiration, but the actresses went over the board with their musical show-offs. Alia and Parineeti even sang cover versions in their films.

While Alia was once spotted singing on stage and was trolled for the same, today we present Shraddha Kapoor as well. The actress once performed for an event that had dignitaries from the music world seated right in front of her.

Call it Shraddha’s nervousness (she otherwise sings quite well), or her over-zealous attitude, she made a shocking performance, which was evident on the faces of the audience, including Alka Yagnik.

Alka Ji was the singer of the song Shraddha Kapoor attempted – Bole Chudiyaan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As the OK Jaanu actress tried to jazz it up, she ended up getting brutally trolled.

The video was shared by an Instagram account, shraddhas_haiya, and people took brutal digs at the actress’ singing. A user reacted, “Alka be like: Kon Hain yeh Log ??Kahan Se Aate Hain?” Another comment read, “Alka ji be like: Uthale re baba… uthale… humko nhi.. inko uthale.” A third troll read, “Mujhe pehle laga roast voice hai.” Another comment read, “Alka ji ko actually bht bura lag ra hai mujh se likhwa lo.”

A sarcastic dig read, “Hidden talent should be kept hidden.”

“Gaane ka poora satyanash kardiya,” wrote one user. Another comment read, “Alka ji is still in trauma after seeing this.”

Some trolls further read, “Alka be like : ” Khoprri torr saale ka.”

“Alka ji be like – shakti ki sharam kr rhi hu bs warna yahi se chair fek ke maarti,” wrote one more troll.

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐲𝐚🌸 (@shraddhas_haiya)

Well while we can give full points to Shraddha Kapoor for making an effort, the fact of the matter is, attempting to ruin a classic just for the thrill could have been avoided for sure.

Fun fact: Shraddha Kapoor belongs to Lata Mangeshkar‘s family! Shraddha Kapoor’s mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, is the daughter of Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, who was Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle’s first cousin. So that makes Lata Ji Shraddha Kapoor’s Nani.

