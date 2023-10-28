Our Desi Girl has arrived and how! Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all in her glory last night at Jio MAMI 2023, bringing her strong glam game to the red carpet and once again proving her global icon status. PCJ’s red carpet moment was nothing short of dreamy as she oozed her main character energy on the opening night of the prestigious film festival.

Taking some time out of our busy schedule, PeCee landed in Mumbai on Friday. She made all the heads turn at the airport, looking effortlessly hot in an off-duty look. Accompanied by her bodyguard and tight security, the ‘Love Again’ star made quite a splash at the airport, announcing her arrival.

Priyanka was sans her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Mary Chopra Jonas. She was expected to come to India for her cousin Parineeti Chopra‘s wedding but had to miss it owing to a busy schedule, as revealed by her mother.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ resplendent appearance at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday night, it would be an understatement to say she conquered the red carpet. She took to her Instagram to share her OOTN on Instagram and wrote, “Opening night Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.”

The ‘Citadel‘ star was seen oozing oomph in an embellished sleeveless white halterneck bodycon gown from the shelves of Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward. The couture gown also featured shimmery ruffled details across the front with golden embellishments. Letting her stunning figure-hugging floor-gazing fit be the highlight of the occasion, Priyanka kept accessories minimal with just a bracelet, rings, and a pair of stud earrings. Furthermore, the diva brought her regal touch with an ivory coat which she effortlessly carried over her shoulders.

Priyanka tied her hair in a neat bun and kept a few of her hair strands loose. Her glam for the night included a dewy base along with feathered brows, well-defined eyes, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks, and loads of highlighter.

Take a look below:

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which takes place from October 27 to November 5. She kickstarted the gala event, which saw the presence of who’s who of Bollywood and television, with an empowering speech.

Now, after witnessing her A-glam game last night, we just can’t wait to see what more PeCee brings to the table with her next outing.

