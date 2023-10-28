Shanaya Kapoor is a Gen Z fashion icon who never proves she is the up-and-coming Bollywood face to look forward to. A look at her Instagram, and you will know she likes to keep it classy. Recently, the gorgeous diva made heads turn as she showed up in a stunning outfit at the opening night of Jio MAMI 2023.

Shanaya knows how to weigh in on recent trends and exemplify the same to keep her personal touch in sync. It’s intriguing how she can pick something as casual as a tank top to make a party fit, aligning with the current aesthetics of high-end fashion. She is also someone who swears by corsets and bodycons, while also serving masterclass with her ethnic ensembles.

We are always on the lookout to find that one perfect fit that would be easy to wear but won’t look too basic. A date night ensemble, especially, should avoid hassle and allow us the bandwidth to channel a free-wheeling attitude with little to no worries about keeping our fit in check. Well, it seems like Shanaya Kapoor has shown up to give us major date-night fits inspo in a stunning ensemble.

The opening night of the Jio MAMI Festival 2023 was a star-studded event with Bollywood and television’s biggest stars in attendance. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajkummar Rao, and Karan Johar were some of the celebs who brought their A-glam game to the red carpet.

For the gala event, Shanaya’s OOTN boasted high-end fashion as she showed up in a s*xy green emerald strap dress featuring a corset bodice and plunging neckline. Her tousled hair with a slightly off-the-center parting which was left open cascaded down her shoulder.

Shanaya’s glam game usually includes a dewy base, helping her with that Korean glass skin everyone dreams of achieving. Her beaming highlighter, heavily blushed cheeks, and pink-toned lips went perfectly well on the dazzling night. Letting her outfit do the talking, Kapoor wore minimal accessories wearing only a gold bracelet.

Take a look at Shanaya’s OOTN below:

Shanaya Kapoor will make her pan-India debut with south superstar Mohanlal in his upcoming film Vrushabha. She is also set to feature in Karan Johar’s Bedhadhak. The film also features Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

Aside from her high-end fashionable choices, Shanaya is also quite popular for sizzling belly dance videos.

