There’s nothing a little black dress (LBD) cannot solve. One-stop solution to all your wardrobe problems, black dress never goes out of style. Recently, Ananya Panday was sported in a stunning LBD for a date night fit, which can easily double down as your birthday ensemble.

We all have one black dress for every occasion because, just like Taylor Swift, black never goes out of style. Black is mysterious, s*xy, and chic – all at the same time. It is one color that will never make you look out of place, thanks to the classic tag associated with it.

Talking about Ananya Panday, the Bollywood hottie was recently out and about in town with her alleged beau Aditya Roy Kapur and both dropped some major couple goals twinning in black. While Adi sported a casual look with a solid black tee and jeans, Annie was up to cueing some major couple goals in a stunning LBD that we now have set our eyes on.

Alongside a flourishing acting career, Ananya Panday is also proving she is a fashionista who isn’t afraid to take unabashed criticism while she experiments with styling. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress can also moonlight as a model anyway, given her tall frame and slender physique. She also boasts a great sense of personal style, which allows her to bring her personality forward.

It’s been a minute since we saw Ananya rock a LBD as she has lately been making heads turn with her ethnic wardrobe. So when AP decided to step into a stunning black ensemble, it was a breath of fresh air as she oozed oomph in her teeny tiny ensemble. The sleeveless black dress featuring a plunging rectangular halter-neck, corset belt and a mini hem length made a stylish statement for a date night with Aditya Roy Kapur.

The SOTY2 alum kept her glam minimal with eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and pink-hued lipstick. She let her silky locks parted from the middle rest onto her shoulder as she made a classic case for class and sass. She ditched heavy accessories with the modern outfit and donned only diamond earrings to add allure. She teamed the ensemble with pointed strappy high heels.

You can take a look at her outfit below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For those who are in search of a perfect birthday ensemble, this easy-to-carry, low-effort black dress can be an ideal fit. For more such fashion inspo, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan To Ananya Panday, Here Are 5 Bollywood Beauties Who Aced The Traditional Lehenga Choli Look This Season, Giving Us The Perfect Outfit Inspo For Upcoming Navratri!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News