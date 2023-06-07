Lata Mangeshkar once said, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan Hai…” in a song and how right she was?! The veteran singer passed away last year in February and left a permanent vacuum in Bollywood. Her eternal voice in her evergreen songs remains in our hearts forever, and we doubt if we will ever overcome the loss. Post her demise, many aspects of her life came to light, and the most shocking of them was the fact that the singer was once being poisoned slowly.

Lata ji has set several records for singing the maximum number of songs in her lifetime. But there was a time once when she was bedridden for months. Scroll on to learn details.

While talking to Nasreen Munni Kabir in the book Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice, the late veteran singer said, “In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up — it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour. The doctor came and even brought an X-ray machine home because I could not move. He x-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned.”

Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Usha Mangeshkar suspected that some house-help were involved in the matter. The latter ordered the cooks not to make anything for her sister, and she would take care of her diet. A servant left immediately after the change without information and payment. “So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn’t know who it was. I was bedridden for three months and was so weak,” Lata Ji said.

While she wondered if she would ever be able to sing again, given her weakness, thankfully, she did. Lata ji recovered, and the first song she sang post the incident was Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil.

