The latest fad in the Indian film industry that’s driving everyone crazy is the 100 crore salary club. Yes, and not one or two, but several actors are already part of this elite club. Recently, we heard about Pawan Kalyan charging a 100 crore fee for his upcoming film, OG. But decades ago, there was a time when charging one crore per film too was unthinkable and this actor started the tradition and was later joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Keep reading to know more!

Today, Thalapathy Vijay, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas are the actors who reportedly charge a salary of 100 crores for each film. But back during the 1990s, except for Rajini, none of those mentioned above were on the list of actors who charged one crore per film. In fact, even Rajini is the third Indian actor to unleash the feat. So, who was the first actor to rake in a crore for his film? Keep calm, as below is your answer!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news broke in 1992 when Stardust magazine printed an edition with the headline “Bigger Than Bachchan” about none other than ‘megastar’ Chiranjeevi. Yes, it was Chiru who first charged 1 crore for his film. The remuneration was for Aapadbandhavudu, which was a huge box office upon its release. With this, he had beaten Amitabh Bachchan, who used to charge 85-90 lakhs back in days, reports DNA.

Chiranjeevi was further joined by Kamal Haasan as he charged the same amount for his film in 1994, and Rajinikanth followed him. Amitabh Bachchan later joined this club in 1995. Later several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh joined the 1 crore salary club.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Insulted Karan Johar By Ignoring Him Despite The Director Saying, “I Am Here If That Matters At All” After Bagging An Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News