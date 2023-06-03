Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have wrapped up shooting for their next film titled ‘Jailer’.
The film’s maker Sun Pictures took to Twitter, where they shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations of the wrap up. In the images, Rajinikanth along with Tamannah and director Nelson Dillipkumar are seen cutting a cake.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter page and wrote: “It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10.”
Trending
The film, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot inside a prison.
Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.
It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom 😍💥#JailerFromAug10@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @NimmaShivanna @bindasbhidu @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan @suneeltollywood @iYogiBabu @iamvasanthravi @kvijaykartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk @StunShiva8 pic.twitter.com/Vhejuww4fg
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 1, 2023
This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in ‘Uttar Dakshin’ in 1987.
Must Read: Project K: Rana Daggubati Feels Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s Magnum Opus Will Leave Behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali & RRR When It Comes To Breaking Boundaries
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement