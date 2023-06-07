Adipurush is just a few days away from hitting the big screen globally and excitement is reaching its peak. Yesterday, the team unveiled the film’s final trailer at a grand event, which saw an attendance of director Om Raut, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and others. It has been now learnt that the makers spent a huge amount to pull off the grand final trailer launch and it’s equal to what Kriti has charged as her salary. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the final trailer of the film was released yesterday. The event was conducted at Tirupati and it was hosted on a huge scale. The entire team was present for the launch and die-hard Prabhas fans graced it in a huge number. Now, it is learnt that the makers spent a whopping 50 lakhs just for the firecrackers that were used for the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla’s report, the Adipurush makers spent 2.50 crores for the final trailer launch event that was held at Sri Venkateswara University stadium at Tirupati. Including 50 lakhs of firecrackers to it, the amount sums up to 3 crores and that’s really huge. Interestingly, this is equal to what Kriti Sanon has reportedly charged for the film as her salary.

As per SpotboyE, Kriti Sanon has reportedly taken 3 crores for her role in Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was seen seeking blessings of God Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Tirupati Balaji temple. Videos and pictures from the actor’s visit to the temple are doing rounds on social media.

One of the photographs shows Prabhas dressed in all-white Indian wear and was given a red shawl in the temple, which he wrapped around him. He greeted the fans while leaving the venue by waving at them.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Insulted Karan Johar By Ignoring Him Despite The Director Saying, “I Am Here If That Matters At All” After Bagging An Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News