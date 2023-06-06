Katrina Kaif is a massive star in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following. She had her ups and downs in the industry but made it big and has done some commendable work in showbiz. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Kat appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with Anushka Sharma and got roasted by Arjun Kapoor and her co-guest for being not too approachable to talk about life. The netizens on social media have shared the clip again and reacted to it while also dragging her husband, Vicky Kaushal’s name, in the comments section; scroll below to watch.

Kat is friends with almost all the A-list celebrities in Bollywood, and after getting married to Vicky, the couple shifted to a new place and is now Anushka’s neighbour in Mumbai. Now discussing the KWK episode, Kaif appeared in Season 5 with her friend.

A Reddit page named ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ took to the platform and shared a video of Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif with Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan Season 5. In the clip, Sharma says, “One second, you know how many girls have said they wanna have a discussion with you about,” Arjun interrupts and adds, “About life on the show.”

Katrina Kaif, in her intimidating voice, adds, “You better come to me and say it to my face.” Arjun Kapoor adds, “She is like giving you that vibe.” Concluding the conversation, Anushka Sharma says, “a lot of girls find you attractive.”

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the trio’s video, a user commented, “Katrina has done a full 180 since Vicky. She seems softer and approachable.”

Another user commented, “One of the funniest episodes hands down, love their bond and banter.”

A third commented, “Lol Arjun’s sense of humour is underrated”

What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor calling Katrina Kaif unapproachable back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

