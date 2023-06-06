Kabir Bedi is one of the most famous actors of yesteryears. The actor has had a controversial life and often made headlines for his personal life, especially his love life. The actor married Parveen Dusanj in 2016, which was reportedly his 4th marriage, and while congratulating the couple, his daughter Pooja Bedi took a dig at her step-mother and penned a nasty note calling her a ‘wicked witch’ in her tweet but deleted it later. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This wasn’t the first time Pooja made headlines on social media; she often gets trolled by netizens for putting out controversial tweets on the microblogging site. Pooja has over 176K followers on Instagram and often gives fans a glimpse of her life there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback scoop, in 2016, Kabir Bedi tied the knot with Parveen Dusanj, who happens to be his 4th wife. Congratulating the couple on Twitter, his daughter Pooja Bedi took a dig at her Dusanj and wrote, “Every fairy tale has a wicked witch or an evil step-mother! Mine just arrived!” tagging both her father and stepmother in her tweet.

However, in no time, she realised her mistake and deleted this tweet, followed by a positive one; it read, “Deleted the last tweet on my dad @iKabirBedi 4th marriage. Let’s keep things positive. I Wish him the best!!!”

Later her father, Kabir Bedi, slammed her nasty comments on his wife and lashed out at Pooja on Twitter and wrote, “DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED by venomous comments by my daughter Pooja against @parveendusanj just after we married. NO excuse for bad behaviour.”

After Kabir’s tweet, Pooja Bedi didn’t hold back and lashed out at his father saying, “@iKabirBedi why r u sprewing a DAY LATER over a tweet that was DELETED instead of being happy about the next tweet that wished you well?”

What are your thoughts on Pooja Bedi taking a dig at his father Kabir Bedi’s wedding with his wife, Parveen Dusanj? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Feels He Wasn’t Upto The Mark In Padmaavat As Maharawal Ratan Singh: “Maybe Other People Liked Me, But I Did Not”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News