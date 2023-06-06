Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful and established actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, the actress has done remarkable work in the Hindi cinema and enjoys a massive fan following among fans. Kareena works on her terms and conditions, and in the latest interview, she highlighted her work in K3G as ‘Poo’ and Jab We Met’s Geet, and while she labelled these roles as iconic, she also added that people should talk about her characters in Chameli, Omkara and Heroine too. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bebo is hugely popular on social media, with over 10 million followers on Instagram. The actress is pretty active on the photo-sharing site and often gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious life, and we love her two sons – Taimur and Jeh. They’re one of B-town’s most famous star kids at this young age.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan reflected on her character of Poo and Geet from K3G and Jab We Met and called them iconic but wants her fans to also talk about her other on-screen characters.

Bebo said, “Of course, it will always be compared to Poo and Geet; they are iconic, I understand. Everybody is going to compare. But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, and Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that? I understand in an actor’s life, people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X; that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and fans are pretty excited to see these three divas together on the silver screen.

