Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Indian cinema. The leading actress shares a great love for animals, and she has two very adorable pets, Disco and Phoebe. On many occasions, we have seen Kriti showing unconditional love toward her pets, and the actress has done the same again.

Recently, Kriti posted a cute picture with her pet dog, Disco, in which she is seen hugging her pet and donning a beautiful smile.

The actress took to her social media and posted the picture with a caption –

“All we need is love!”

(And cuddles)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The actress also dropped an adorable video last night, wishing Good night to her fans on social media. She looked every bit pretty in her bare faced, no makeup look and sent the internet in frenzy with her beauty inside out.

Kriti is currently ruling the hearts as the trailer and the songs of her upcoming film Adipurush have been released. While the audience are hailing her as the perfect choice for playing the role of Janaki, they are expressing their love on social media constantly.

While Adipurush is all set to hit the theaters on 16th June, Kriti is gearing up for Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and an upcoming next opposite Shahid Kapoor.

