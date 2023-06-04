Kangana Ranaut has never missed a chance to expose Bollywood stars including famous actors and filmmakers. Known for her controversial Tweets, the actress even got her Twitter handle suspended. While there are endless stories of Kangana exposing Bollywood, we will tell you about the time when she bashed Alia Bhatt publicly and said she needs to grow some spine. Scroll down to know how it all began.

In 2019 start, the Queen actress arrived with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. During the film’s release, the diva targeted Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan and Alia for not standing up for her film while calling it a film about ‘nationalism’. Later, Mrs Kapoor was seen apologising to her, saying, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me, and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level.”

After learning about Alia Bhatt’s public apology, Kangana Ranaut again slammed the Raazi actress, asking her to grow some spine. In one of her interviews, the actress called her spineless, adding that her whole existence is all about being Karan Johar’s puppet.

Kangana Ranaut once told Pinkvilla, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy. It’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work…I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film.”

Further calling her Karan Johar’s puppet, Kangana Ranaut added, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism…if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo’s (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful…I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value…hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Nepo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

In one of the film’s screenings, Kangana Ranaut was also seen saying that she would expose Bollywood and would not spare those who are trying to bully and gang up against her.

