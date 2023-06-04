Kiara Advani has been winning audiences, one film at a time. She is gearing up for Satya Prem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress made her debut in 2014 with Fugly, opposite Mohit Marwah, and then waited for two years before she shot to fame playing Sakshi Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the MS Dhoni biopic.

The Shershaah actress enjoys a fan following of millions on her Instagram, however, she has been a constant target for trolls for something or the other. The actress, early in her career, turned muse for Dabboo Ratnani’s camera and posed for an iconic almost n*de shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dabboo captured Kiara Advani in an aesthetically shot frame where she posed behind a banana leaf, covering her body beautifully with the leaf. However, she was subjected to a lot of trolling when she shared the picture on her Instagram. The shoot was done in 2020 and sharing the picture on her Instagram account the actress wrote, “A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar!”

The comments section was swarmed with most of the comments wanting to have an immediate supply of air that could blow the leaf. Some found the picture “Abnormal” while some called it “fake and edited.” Some users, even called put Kiara for wearing nothing and advised, “Kiara mam aap kapdo mehi achi lagti hai bina kapdo ke aap achi nahi lagti, aapne mera dil tod diya.”

Later, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress appeared on Arbaaz Khan‘s show Pitch where she addressed these trolls while the actor read some comments. A user wrote, “2020 mein bus yahi ek cheez acchi hui.” Arbaaz explained the corona reference and Kiara responded, “Ohho, I will take it as a compliment.” Another user wrote, “Kash ye patta bakri khaa jaati!” She replied, “Ewww, I mean, I don’t even want to know what he is saying!”

One more comment said, “Varun Dhawan: Ye sab kya ho raha hai bhaiya?” And Kiara Advani was as clueless as the comment saying, “Why was Varun dragged into this? Bechara! mujhe khud patta nahi hai ki ye kahaan se kahaan gaya!”

You can see the photoshoot which was shared by Kiara Advani here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Gets Trolled As He Grooves To Chaiyya Chaiyya At A Water Park, Netizens Call Him “Meesho Se Order Kia Hua SRK”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News