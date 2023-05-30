Malaika Arora is among the biggest names in the entertainment industry and never fails to make headlines. The actress-model has broken stereotypes since the beginning of her career and continues to do so to date. Amid her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, a video featuring Sajid Khan asking Malaika how she feels after marrying a younger Arbaz Khan is making rounds on the internet and raised eyebrows about the actress’ age.

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and had a son Arhaan. After 19 years of their marriage, the two officially separated in 2017. Since then, they have moved on and linked with other people.

Both Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan regularly make it to the headlines merely with their public appearances. It is safe to say that the Munni Badnaam star is paprazzi’s favourite with her pictures and videos always surfacing on the internet.

Meanwhile, an old video of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan appearing on Sajid Khan‘s talk show is going viral on Reddit. In the clip, the director could be heard informing the viewers that Malaika is two years older than her then-husband. As the former couple laughed about his statement, Sajid Khan asked Malaika how she feels about marrying a guy younger than her. The actress agreed she is older than Arbaaz and modestly replied, “I think its… acha lagta hai…”

The clip has grabbed a lot of attention from netizens who lauded Malaika Arora for calmly answering the question, while others slammed the director for his “ageist” remark. However, many noticed that since Arbaaz Khan‘s alleged age is 55, then it would make Malaika 57 years old. But, the actress’ age on various websites is currently 49.

Reacting to the same, one wrote, “She reduced her actual age by 8 years,” while another penned, “Damn she’s older than my parents lol.”

Many also lauded her for her health and fitness and wrote, “If she is 57 then Oh my WOWowowozaaaa she’s hottt!!.”

