Akshay Kumar is not only known for his acting skills but also his witty nature, with which he never fails to make anyone laugh. While the actor has shared the screen space with many Bollywood actresses, but he shares a special bond with Katrina Kaif. So special that the actor once called her the Kim Kardashian of India.

Kim is an American socialite and businesswoman. She grew to fame along with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner, with the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Coming back, Akshay Kumar has always been candid and vocal about his feelings and does not shy away from speaking his heart out. The actor once appeared on the show Born Stylish to interact with its host, designer Pria Kataaria Puri. During the show, the Sooryavanshi star was asked who he thinks is the Kim Kardashian of India.

At first, Akshay could not recall the SKIMS founder’s face but was reminded of her infamous buttocks. To ensure he was right, Akshay Kumar gestured with his hands and described her figure to which the host nodded with a “yes.” As soon as he confirmed who Kim Kardashian was, Akshay immediately named his Namatey London co-star Katrina Kaif, leaving the host laughing. She further said, “That was a typical Punjabi move.”

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked in various movies, including Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome and De Dana Dan. The duo’s last outing together was Rohit Shetty’s 2021 flick Sooryavanshi. The movie saw Akshay in a cop avatar as he made his debut in the director’s Cop Universe.

Meanwhile, let us know your views on Akshay Kumar calling Katrina India’s Kim Kardashian in the space below.

