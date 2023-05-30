Collaborating with brands on social media is a very lucrative source of income, and the money celebs earn for it is proof. While it’s a big deal in the West, Indian celebrities like Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and others also use their strong social media presence to mint some serious cash.

As Virat Kohli amasses a whooping 250 million followers on Instagram, a report stating how much he charges per post has made the news. Not just him, a leading website listed how much the 6 most followed Indian celebs make per social media post collab and noted the different aspects that affect the pay cheque for these posts.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a source in the know revealed that the fee varies for different elements on the social media platform. They stated, “A story is cheaper than a post because a post stays forever story with a link to the brand’s page is expensive. Even a post with a link is pricey. The most expensive is when a celebrity’s page does a collab with a brand’s page.”

Starting with Virat Kohli, check out the most followed Indian celebrities on social media and much they earn per post

Virat Kohli – 250 million followers, 3.5-5 crore Priyanka Chopra Jonas – 87.7 million followers, 2 crore Shraddha Kapoor – 80.8 million followers, 1.5 crore Alia Bhatt – 77.4 million followers, 1.5-2 crore Deepika Padukone – 74.1 million followers, 2 crore Katrina Kaif – 72.8 million followers, 1 crore

An anonymous insider – who works very closely with celebs says it is not necessary that a celeb becomes the brand ambassador in order to do a post. Stating that there are deals cut for specific posts, they added, “If you see, Audi had done a campaign, Virat Kohli was also a part of it, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan too. Campaign to campaign basis bhi hoti hain deals.”

Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and Co-founder of White Rivers Media told the website, “Social media contributes a lot to a celeb’s financial department,” before adding, “About 20-30 per cent of revenue in a celeb’s life in a year is from social media deals, which is a huge pie.”

What do you think of Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and other celebs’ social media earnings? An abroad vacation + designer shopping (+ savings) is possible with just the income of a single post.

