After winning hearts and praises for his intense and impactful performance as Vedha in last year’s critically acclaimed film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan has won the Best Actor Award for his performance as Vedha at International Indian Film Awards 2023, Abu Dhabi. The actor dedicated the award to his co-writers and director duo of the film Pushkar and Gayatri, thanking them for the character.

After winning Best Actor Awards for Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Hrithik Roshan bagged his fifth Best Actor Award at IIFA, making him the actor with the most wins of the title, and a total of seven awards at the IIFA.

Hrithik Roshan delved deep into his versatility to present a never-seen-before avatar as the rugged, menacing Vedha. From acing the mannerisms to the accent, Hrithik Roshan delivered a fine performance as the dreaded yet ethical gangster, leaving a mark on the audience.

At the IIFA Awards event in Abu Dhabi, Hrithik Roshan received the award saying, “I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here…it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know existed. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness. I really love and admire characters which are born out of a deep collaboration between an actor and a director. And I know for a fact I wouldn’t be standing here this evening if it wasn’t for my directors.”

Saying this, Hrithik Roshan invited the co-writers and director duo of Vikram Vedha Pushkar and Gayatri on stage, dedicating the award to them and expressed his gratitude for them.

The director duo also showered their love on Hrithik Roshan. Pushkar said, “He did everything to bring magic to the character, day by day, bit by bit. We had one of the greatest actors who any director can work with.”

Gayatri said, “He’s also one of the sweetest and most genuine person one can ever work with.”

Lastly, Hrithik thanked his entire team and said, “I love you guys… I will never take you for granted.”

While the film released in theatres last year September, Vikram Vedha recently dropped on OTT amidst much anticipation and received appreciation and love, penetrating into new territories through the digital medium.

Ever since his debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000, Hrithik Roshan has created a huge fan base owing to his varied, impressive performances across genres. Beginning the award winning streak from his first film itself, Hrithik Roshan’s debut film set a record of most number of awards and the actor continues to collect accolades with his 25th film, i.e. Vikram Vedha. Through the course of his career with multiple awards across different platforms over the years, Hrithik Roshan has presented unique and experimental roles showcasing the spectrum of his versatility.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is gearing for his upcoming Republic day release, Fighter co-starring Deepa Pikadukone, directed by Siddharth Anand and releasing on 25th January 2024.

