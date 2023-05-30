Ever since the Sourav Ganguly Biopic report was out, there have been several speculations as to who will essay the role of the cricketer. Several reports reveal Ayushmann Khurrana is being considered, but now the latest news shows that Kartik Aaryan is also in the run. Scroll down to know more.

Ganguly, popularly known as ‘Dada’, served as the Indian Cricket Team captain and scored 16 centuries in his career. A biopic on the cricketer’s inspirational journey has been in talks for a while now. The biopic would likely explore various aspects of his life, including his early struggles, rise to prominence, and contributions to Indian cricket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ETimes report claims that Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan are the contenders for the Sourav Ganguly biopic. The report cites a source as saying, “Ayushman is being considered. But so is Kartik, who is very close to the producer Luv Ranjan and also a keen Cricket fan.”

“The Director and casting will come later. The team first needs to sit with Dada (Sourav Ganguly) to discuss the basic screenplay: how much cricket and how much Dada’s life? So far, Dada has been busy with the BCCI. Only now will the actual discussions on the biopic start,” said the source.

Some reports even claimed that Vikramaditya Motwane or Aishwarya Rajnikanth would direct the biopic starring either Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan. However, the report claims there’s no truth to it, and they’re mere speculations. The producers haven’t even met Motwane. As for the other supposed directorial candidate (Aishwarya Rajnikanth), she doesn’t even come in the orbit of plausibility. We wonder where that came from,” said the source to the publication.

Cricket and Bollywood have been going along forever, both romantically and professionally. It is a trend to bring the inspiring stories of cricketers to the big screens, and many actors have participated in it so far. From MS Dhoni to Mithali Raj, many stories have come to the forefront in the past. Now fans are eager to see Sourav Ganguly’s biopic on big screens.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Virat Kohli Takes Home 3.5-5 Crore/Instagram Post, Priyanka Chopra Is Second With Considerable Difference – Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & Others’ Earnings Are More Than Our Annual Salaries!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News