Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan – a new pair up to be seen onscreen for the first time, and the director Laxman Utekar is quite excited about his film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. However, there were a lot of discussions about why he didn’t cast Katrina Kaif as Vicky’s wife in the film, then it would have been a treat for all of their fans to see the real-life couple in reel life. Now, the director has answered those queries. Read to know why.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021 after dating for a brief period of time. And well, the couple looks madly-in-love whenever they step outside for events or even simple dates.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, director Laxman Utekar shared that he didn’t feel Katrina Kaif could pull off a small-town girl’s character or middle-class wife’s role and said, “Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga (laughs). Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi? If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky and Katrina.”

Laxman Utekar further claimed, “I wouldn’t get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi.”

Well, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in this family drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, that will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. In other news, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Well, do you want to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together in a film in future? Let us know!

