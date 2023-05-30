Director Apoorva Lakhia in a recent interview, opened up on a lot of aspects of Bollywood. He also talked about his long existing friendship with Abhishek Bachchan. Talking about Jr AB, Lakhia called him the Batman of the industry. Someone who is grounded and magical, yet far away from being a superhero. He also claimed that there is no one like Abhishek.

Apporva in his interview confessed that there is none like the Dasvi actor. He might be the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and husband of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but that does not take anything from his personality and he still is a man with a cape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Apoorva Lakhia said, “If everyone is a superhero in the film industry, let’s say Salman Khan is Superman, Shah Rukh Khan is Spiderman, then Abhishek is Batman because he is not a superhero, he is a human being. He is a relatable human being like Bruce Wayne, who comes from an affluent family but he is down to earth and wants to help people. I always say my superhero is a human being and that is Abhishek Bachchan.”

Lakhia, in the same interview, even narrated a tale from the days he did Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost with Abhishek Bachchan. He revealed that after Jr AB’s film with Karishma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, Mere Jeevan Saathi flopped he was wary of playing a village boy in Lakhia’s film.

The director revealed, “He called me home and told me, ‘This film should be made. This is a brilliant script. This should be made 100 percent but not with me.’ I was shocked because I thought he was doing it.” Lakhia was furious with Abhishek Bachchan and said, “You are Amitabh Bachchan’s son, you don’t have any tension. What about me? I have been waiting for six months, travelling in an auto-rickshaw.”

However, later Abhishek did the film, which unfortunately tanked at the Box Office. It starred Lara Dutta in the lead. On the work front, Apoorva Lakhia is gearing up for his OTT release Crackdown.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kishore Kumar Biopic Cannot Be Made With Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh! Son Amit Kumar Rejects Rights & Anurag Basu Is Helpless?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News