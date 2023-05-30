Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have developed a close friendship over the years. They both entered the Indian film industry around the same time and made their debut together in the 2012 film “Student of the Year,” directed by Karan Johar. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie in the movie were well-received by audiences.

Since then, Alia and Varun have collaborated on multiple projects, including films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014) and its sequel “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” (2017), directed by Shashank Khaitan. Fans and critics have appreciated their chemistry and performances in these romantic comedies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan once appeared on Koffee With Karan. On the show, Varun gave a rating of 6, 10 as a friend and 8 as a co-star. When asked to write a matrimonial ad for her, the Coolie No 1 actor said, Ladki flexible hai, Aloo ki tarah hai, kyunki who kidhar bhi fit ho jati hai aur uski twacha butter ki tarah hai. Bohat hi mulayam.” When asked what’s one that you would want to change about Alia, Dhawan said, “The way she walks, sorry Sonia aunty, Mahesh sir. They didn’t teach her how to walk.”

Watch the video below:

Off-screen, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been spotted together at various events, parties, and award shows, often sharing a warm rapport and displaying their friendship. They have often spoken fondly of each other in interviews, praising their talent and work ethic.

Alia and Varun’s friendship extends beyond their professional collaborations. They have been supportive of each other’s career journeys and have been seen attending each other’s family functions and events. Their social media posts also reflect their strong bond, as they often share pictures and messages celebrating each other’s successes and milestones.

The camaraderie between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is admired by fans, who often refer to them as one of Bollywood’s favourite on-screen and off-screen pairs. Their friendship has become an endearing aspect of their public personas, and their fans eagerly look forward to their future collaborations and interactions.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Kishore Kumar Biopic Cannot Be Made With Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh! Son Amit Kumar Rejects Rights & Anurag Basu Is Helpless?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News