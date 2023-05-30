From the past one month, Indian wrestlers have been protesting on the roads owing to safety concerns they’ve raised. Indian wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar for quite some time now. Recently, wrestlers were seen in a clash with police photos of which flooded the interview.

Amidst the protest, netizens have now begun to call out Bollywood actors who are remaining silent over the national issue. Taking to Twitter, social media users are bashing celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Aamir Khan left, right and centre for their silence. Aamir’s Dangal, based on the real-life of wrestlers Phogat sisters, is yet to react to protest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, celebs like Priyanka, Aamir, SRK, and Parineeti Chopra have been a part of films based on Indian sports like Mary Kom, Dangal – which is actually based on Phogat sisters’ lives – Chakk De!, Saina Nehwal biopic among many others. Now on social media, netizens are bashing Bollywood for keeping mum on the national issue.

A user wrote, “Why these #Bollywood celebrities are silent on the Wrestlers Protest at Jantar Mantar Ground Delhi. Only they speak dialogues in movies and they don’t open their mouth in real issues.” While another said, “These Bollywood celebs will otherwise leave no opportunity to pick up middle class topics to make blockbuster movies or the biopics of our wrestlers or other heroes. Where are these spineless people now? Why is no support coming for the real ground level Dangal? #WrestlersProtest.”

A third user asked Aamir Khan, “Dear Aamir Khan @AKPPL_Official, you profited off their story with Dangal, isn’t it time to stand up and help the same wrestlers? @SakshiMalik #WrestlerProtest.”

A fourth user wrote, “Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra.. all have run to play roles in movies based on stories of Indian sporting stars. Where are they now? Priyanka had also spoken out for Black Lives Matter. #Bollywood #WrestlersProtest #IStandWithMyChampions”

Check out a few more Tweets below:

'Chak De' hero off the hook?. — Clint Martin (@Kolsa) April 28, 2023

Mm hmm Bollywood your "Filthy Kachra"; "Mujrewaali" is on the road again, keep it with yourself or throw it in some proper disposal area. 🤣 This 👇🏼 "Kachra" Mujrewaali of yours have lost it again since the day New Parliament got inaugurated with the Sengol.#WrestlersProtest https://t.co/fD36aMXolE — Many Faced God (@ManyFacedGod20) May 30, 2023

#toolkit #WrestlersProtest A big lol😂 what a perfect script by #ToolkitGang but hats off better than many Bollywood movies😂😜.Medal jb Ganga m dlne de to daal dete 6 bje tk are sorry Naresh tikait ji…Late ho gye🥳 better luck next time. #isupportbrijbhushansharansingh pic.twitter.com/VhspBvkaYO — Nishant Raghav(Nishu) (@4024848) May 30, 2023

Bollywood Stars who lost their mind when an elephant died in kerala seeing the protest of wrestlers. Looks like they need toolkit to open their mouth#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/GFm7Kc7TpK — മലയാളി (@ManFromEarth666) May 30, 2023

Ji, thank you for your voice. Still in dilemma that why other sportsmen have not uttered a single word. Are we afraid? The Bollywood celebrities are just coping the govt to make themselves safe. Is this the motto of our nation? #WrestlersProtest @RahulGandhi@ravishndtv — Ananda Chandra Nayak (@anandnayakiitg) May 30, 2023

Late last month, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK called out Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Anupam Kher for not uttering a word in support of the wrestlers.

This is a developing story. We shall wait to see who will react to the protest? Do let us know.

Must Read: Kishore Kumar Biopic Cannot Be Made With Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh! Son Amit Kumar Rejects Rights & Anurag Basu Is Helpless?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News