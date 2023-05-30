Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was among the leading actresses in the early 90s and naughties. She has displayed her versatility across various genres, including romantic dramas, action thrillers, and social issue-based films.

The veteran actress, who is quite active on social media, recently took to social media to share pictures from a special pre-graduation dinner organised by her and her husband, Anil Thadani, for their daughter Rasha, treating her fans to a glimpse of the joyous occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, who became a mother at age 21, revealed the challenges she faced and the criticisms she encountered when she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya, as single mother in 1995. During a conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Raveena said, “Whenever you do something, there will always be these trolls, or someone will make some sexist remark, trying to create controversies out of nothing. I remember one article even saying that these must be her (Raveena’s) hidden children, which she must have had out of wedlock. When I was 21, they were eight and 11. So, when did I have them? When I was 11 or 12? Trolling happens even today… Anything you do, there will be trolling. I say you shouldn’t pay attention to these people.”

Raveena Tandon also said, “Some ‘well-meaning’ aunties asked who will marry me now because I come with excess baggage. I was like, whoever loves me will love me, my girls, my dogs, my cat, and whoever I come with.” The National award-winning actress added that it was the only condition she had maintained when she started dating her now-husband Anil Thadani. “I come with my entire gang, that’s what I told him.”

Andaz Apna Apna actress then opened up on her decision to adopt Pooja and Chaya. She said, “When I came off the legal age, I saw my cousin’s kids not getting the kind of lives they should have had as, unfortunately, their parents were no more. And I thought, I keep doing this for other NGOs, but here are two children whom I have seen born in front of me. I felt like it was time they got a better life. So, I got them home. So, the minute I turned 21, I became their legal guardian.”

“Sometimes I feel like I was born to be a mother. Ever since I was a child, I have always had a very emotional, compassionate streak. Every time I went with my mom to orphanages, when she used to be helping other NGOs, I used to see these little babies, and I always wanted to bring a baby home. So, I think that instinct was there in me right from the beginning,” she added.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Sports A Massive Rs 30,000 Bag That Looks Like Iron Man’s Face, Netizens Brutally Troll Him “Producers Ka 130-140 Ka Nuksaan Karke…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News