Raveena Tandon and Govinda gave some of amazing films and were one of the hit on-screen pairs back in the 90s. The actress, in an interview recently, shared how Govinda would arrive on the sets several hours late and how that never caused any problem for her, who would arrive on time as she would spend that time rejuvenating herself for her shoot. Keep reading to get all the deets.

The actors have appeared in multiple films together, and their chemistry, along with comic timing, is impeccable and gave us notable films like Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1 and others. People working with him at times spoke about him being unprofessional, and his coming late for the shoots was also pointed out.

Raveena Tandon, in an interview with ETimes, has revealed that she would be on the sets on time, whereas her co-star Govinda would arrive 5-6 hours late, but that never became a problem for her or others. Raveena says, “I have been known to be a producer’s actor, a director’s actor, I feel a director is a boss, and I feel if a producer has taken my dates, it is my job to be there on time. I would reach the set at 9, knowing that he (Govinda) would come at 2.30-3. I would get ready, do my make-up, get into my costume, and used to go to sleep, read a book or catch up on my lost sleep because in those days, we used to do three-four shifts in one go.”

Raveena Tandon added that Govinda being late for the shoots never caused any problem as he was very versatile at his work. As a result, the makers also never complained about his tardiness. She said, “So one really can’t blame him or them. They were all feeding off each other to a certain extent. So, I would never blame him. I would take my beauty sleep during that time, and then they’d wake me up half an hour before he reached the set. I would get up, do my touch up and be completely fresh. I enjoyed that.”

She also revealed that the producers were accustomed to the Rajaji actor’s style of work, and he was very quick at prepping for a scene along with that, his films were doing great at the box office; therefore, nobody complained. For more news and updates on your favourite Bollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

