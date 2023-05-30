Advertisement

Actor Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up on a lot of issues and one such issue was celebs, not speaking up on important topics. He even addressed the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and called it a clear message. However, he justifies the silence and calls the environment around him scary. He also confessed that he fears for the future of the country.

Shah has always been a vocal critic of the BJP-led government and he believes that the country is moving backward with people not feeling comfortable to voice their opinions. He even mentioned his stance as an example when one of his interviews landed in controversy and he was offered, “a fully refundable ticket to Pakistan.”

In a candid chat with PTI, Naseruddin Shah, commented on Aryan Khan’s drug case as well and referred to the star kids’ arrest as a message. He also was surprised how people chose to stay quiet and none came forward for visible and vocal support. Scroll down to read what he had to say about the Hindi Film Industry currently.

Naseer Saab, commenting on Aryan Khan’s arrest said, “I think they all are scared of the amount they have to lose and the personal harassment. I think the imprisonment of young Aryan Khan was a message that if we can do this (to) Shah Rukh (Khan) we can do it to anybody, so watch out. That was the message.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was arrested for consumption and possession of drugs by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. However, he was bailed citing no evidence but was in jail for no crime for about a month. Celebs extended their support internally but none could raise their voice and call out the officer who now has been suspended on corruption charges which claim he demanded 25 crore in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Naseruddin Shah also quoted the example of wrestlers’ protest and said, “But when has the Hindi film industry ever rolled up its sleeves and tackled a subject which is crying out to be tackled? Will anyone make a film on these girl wrestlers, who brought us medals…? Will anyone dare make a film? Because they are scared of the repercussions. It is nothing new that the Hindi film industry is keeping mum on important issues, they always have.”

On the work front, Shah is currently seen in Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2 streaming on Zee5. The show is a battle for the throne with Mughal prince Salim claiming it from Akbar. The show stars Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti, Naseruddin Shah as Akbar, Aashim Gulati as Salim, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, and Sandhya Mridul as Jodha Bai.

