Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and there’s no doubt that. Every time he posts a video or shares a picture it goes viral. Recently, SRK took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of the New Parliament of New India. While many lauded him for promoting Indian Government’s new step, others slammed the actor for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India.

Recently we brought you KRK’s reaction to SRK’sTweet where he dragged Aryan Khan’s NCB official Sameer Wankhede. However, now it seems to be targeting an altogether different audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through Twitter, we came across a netizen’s claim that suggests that people are confessing that they’ve disliked Pathaan. Well, the confession apparently came after Shah Rukh Khan shared New Parliament’s video. The Tweet reads, “After SRK tweeted about the New Parliament, Now people are confessing they actually disliked Pathaan. What a meltdown.”

Now reacting to the same, another user wrote, “We might finally even get to hear the real box office figures now.” Check it out below:

We might finally even get to hear the real box office figures now 😆 — Dr Saurabh S Sachar 🇮🇳 (@doc_sacharr) May 29, 2023

Earlier sharing the New Parliament video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in caption, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride”

Reacting to his post a user wrote, “My favorite actor but a spineless one . How sad!” while another said, “Aryan ke time Modi ji nahi aye the help ko Shah rukh. Hadd hoti hain.” A third one said, “People are worried about his son as if he is like family. Sorry to say. Srk is biggest losser india has even seen.”

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting line up of films including Jawan with Atlee and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. Jawan, which was earlier slated to release in June, has been pushed to an unannounced date. Following the same, Dunki’s release date is also likely to be changed. On the other hand, SRK’s cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which will arrive on Diwali, 2023.

Must Read: Amid The Kerala Story Controversy, Naseeruddin Shah Says “Muslim Hating Is Fashionable These Days” Calling Out Ongoing Movies Ruling Party’s “Undisguised Propaganda” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News