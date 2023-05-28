Salman Khan aka Dabangg Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema. He is fondly known as Bhaijaan among his fans and has been entertaining audiences for past thirty-five years. However, the actor is still unmarried and his relationship status has always remained one of the most discussed topics ever. Do you remember when he once said that he is a virgin on the sets of Koffee With Karan and the statement remained the major highlight of the fourth season? Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actor again appeared on Koffee With Karan along with his brother and Arbaaz made an explosive revelation about Salman’s s*x life and left him embarrassed. Scroll below to read!

Salman once appeared on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and it was definitely one of the most entertaining episodes. There was gossip, banters, and some explosive revelations.

During the popular segment of rapid-fire, Arbaaz Khan was asked to name one actor who cannot win a particular challenge. He was asked who can never win ‘No s*x for a month’ challenge and Arbaaz couldn’t help but look at Salman Khan, while laughing out loud the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor can be heard saying, “What are you saying?”A viral clip from the episode has been shared on the FearlessInspired page and it has managed to garner a lot of views.

The other statements included who can never win a challenge of not talking for a month to which Arbaaz said, Kangana Ranaut. The next option was no gossip for a month and he was quick to take Bebo’s aka Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name.

Well, Arbaaz Khan’s explosive statement instantly reminded us of Salman Khan’s controversial statement where he stated that he is a virgin. Ahem! Ahem! What an irony?

