Kangana Ranaut is well known for her honest opinions, whether she’s been liked for it or not. Apart from her films, the actress is known for being highly connected to her fans on social media. Recently, one of her fans shared her old video on Twitter, tracing back to her Gangster days. The actress has now reacted to it and below is all you need to know!

In the past few years, we have seen Kangana in full candid mode. We often see her speaking against popular beliefs and taking digs at wrongdoings in the Bollywood industry. She’s the one who isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. Now, in her latest tweet, the actress has called out the fake beauty standards said in the society and we couldn’t agree more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to an old video shared by a fan, Kangana said, “Oh my God where did you find this ?? It’s strange when we are younger we are never happy with our appearance and later we regret the way we hated our appearance / achievements/ struggles almost everything , I don’t know why all young women do that, the only reason could be teenagers are most vulnerable to brainwashing… and all those photoshopped beauty standards, magazine covers and products take advantage of that vulnerability… Be aware…”

Here’s the tweet along with the video:

Oh my God where did you find this ?? It’s strange when we are younger we are never happy with our appearance and later we regret the way we hated our appearance / achievements/ struggles almost everything , I don’t know why all young women do that, the only reason could be… https://t.co/7Iyy7Uyf1Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial, Emergency, has shared that RRR screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has seen the edit and has lauded the film. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of herself with screenwriter Prasad.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Is Set For His Filmy Debut With Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News