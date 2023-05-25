Karan Johar is all set to drop a new poster/teaser from his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani today as his Dharma Productions turns 25. The filmmaker even dropped a picture with a director’s chair and captioned it, “The chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay tuned, we’ll see you tomorrow!” However, there’s more to Dharma’s #25Ka25 celebration and it reportedly has to do with Aryan Khan!

Strong buzz suggests that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also introduce Aryan Khan. He has reportedly signed the film for sure but it has not been revealed yet what role he has to play in the film. Aryan was supposed to join KJo for his magnum opus, Takht, as an assistant director. However, that didn’t happen.

Now people are reading between the lines as Karan Johar’s Instagram post suggested his chair is about to be filled. While the filmmaker will return as a director after 7 years, fans wonder if there is an announcement regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Karan Johar is all set to reveal Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first look, and a critic confirms Aryan Khan is associated with the film. As quoted by Filmfare, “Aryan Khan has indeed signed the film, however, whether his work is in front or behind the camera is yet to be revealed.”

Karan Johar directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. After that, he was gearing up for his highly-ambitious project Takht, which was shelved owing to budget constraints. Aryan Khan was to join him in Takht as an assistant director but that also didn’t happen. Now recently, there have been rumours of Aryan writing a web series titled ‘Stardom’, which will drop on Netflix. But will he direct it as well? And is Karan Johar backing up the project as a producer? These are questions unanswered.

Even Karan Johar’s Instagram post regarding filling the chair seven years later had a lot of connotations, according to several in the comments section. A user wrote, “Shah Rukh Son debut director role movie, I guess. Another comment said, “Aryan Khan!”

Other speculations regarding his post included Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film, Varun Dhawan & Tiger Shroff‘s film, Takht announcement, Salman Khan’s film announcement, and the action film with Hrithik Roshan’s details. Let’s wait for the official announcement!

