For some time, Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news over his alleged leaked WhatsApp chat with son Aryan Khan’s drug bust case official Sameer Wankhede. Their leaked chats came into the limelight after the NCB official was booked for extorting a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore from the Khan parivar. Later, Sameer Wankhede’s WhatsApp chat with his boss and SRK surfaced on the web and it saw the superstar pleading for his son. However, now Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, has now made some shocking claims.

Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament, SRK took to social media to share the first glimpses of the same, which received criticism from KRK. Scroll down to know what he said.

Re-Tweeting Shah Rukh Khan’s video, KRK said, “Dekho Iss Duniya Main Har Cheez Ki Keemat Hai. SRK Sahab Ko Samir Vankhede Ko Thikaane Lagane Ke Liye Kaya Kaya Karna Padd Raha Hai.” Not only that he also re-tweeting one of the SRK’s old Twitter posts and said “Once #SRK saheb said this and he was 100% correct.”

On Dec, 14, 2012 Shah Rukh Khan Tweeted, “Sometimes u have do things according to the circumstances even though it’s not in ur nature.”

Dekho Iss Duniya Main Har Cheez Ki Keemat Hai. SRK Sahab Ko Samir Vankhede Ko Thikaane Lagane Ke Liye Kaya Kaya Karna Padd Raha Hai. https://t.co/npS4EfW8BJ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2023

Once #SRK saheb said this and he was 100% correct. https://t.co/aJNUFmXJEb — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2023

Earlier sharing new Parliament video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride.”

A while back, we brought you KRK’s Tweet in which he slammed Bollywood celebs like Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan for their appearance in IIFA 2023. He later compared them to Ranbir Kapoor.

