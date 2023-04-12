Shah Rukh Khan has officially kickstarted this year for Bollywood at the Box Office with his action extravaganza Pathaan. And while people are still talking about the film he is on the verge of completing his next high-octane action drama Jawaan, helmed by Atlee. But we are here to discuss his third and most awaited outing this year – Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Hirani’s film was announced in April 2022 and ever since it has left everyone intrigued with its catchy title. Now, more details from the film are here and it will definitely leave you a bit surprised and a bit shocked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan’s character has a link with ‘Jawan’. Before you place your bets on the Atlee film, we are talking about the other Jawan. Scroll down to know about SRK’s character in the film.

A report in Times Of India, exclusively stated that the Jawan actor will be donning a uniform for Hirani’s film. Yes, you read that right. He is playing an Army Jawan in the film. A source close to the film, exclusively told the publication about this update. It was then that this source revealed that hints about his character were there in the announcement video but no one ever cared to notice.

“SRK is very excited to wear the uniform again. In fact, if you see the announcement video, there are hints from his fatigue pants to his green t-shirt. It is a look that army guys wear when they are traveling or resting.”, said the source.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan started his career by playing an Army Jawan in the Doordarshan series Fauji in 1988. He played an army officer in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Naa and Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Dunki will be his fourth outing as an army officer. The Rajkumar Hirani film is slated to release in December 2023.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Saying He “Could Easily Make Rowdy Rathore 2… But Plan Is Not Earning” Video Goes Viral Amidst Sidharth Malhotra Grabbing The Sequel Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News