The news of Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu joining hands for a The Crew broke the internet last year. The new project is being backed by powerhouse duo Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. While there have been reports of a few additions to the cast, the latest one to make the alleged comedy a hit is none other than comedian Kapil Sharma.

Kapil is among the top comedians in India who began his journey with reality TV shows. As he grew in prominence by winning a few comedy shows, he began his own talk show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and later switched to SonyTV for The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from his stints as a comedian, Kapil has also established himself as an actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to The Crew, the makers have already begun working on the project along with a few cast members. Last month, Kriti Sanon revealed she had begun working on the movie, and Kareena joined her a few days back. Recently, Tabu also began shooting for it. Now, as Kapil is currently being praised for his role as a delivery man in Zwigato, it seems that he is already set for another project and would start filming soon.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of The Crew have roped in Kapil Sharma to play a crucial role. An insider told the leading daily, “Kapil has an amazing role in The Crew, and the team is extremely excited to have him onboard. In fact, his role will be a pleasant surprise for the audience. He will start filming for it soon.”

As per the same report, the actors are also expected to jet off to an unknown location abroad for an important schedule. While the makers of The Crew have not officially announced if Kapil is joining or not, we cannot wait to see his magic in a film again.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Proud Father As He Praises Daughter Suhana Khan For Her Latest Brand Endorsement: “If I May Take Some Credit Well Brought Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News