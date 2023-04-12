Shah Rukh Khan never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his social media activities. From his witty Twitter Q&A sessions with fans to him sharing charming pictures of himself on Instagram, the superstar surely knows how to grab headlines. The Pathaan actor took to the microblogging site, shared a video of daughter Suhana Khan on her latest brand endorsement, and congratulated her while penning a heartfelt note. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK enjoys a massive fan following, among his fans and over 37 million followers on Instagram and 43 million followers on Twitter. The actor is married to interior designer Gauri Khan, and the couple share three kids named Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and shared a video of his daughter Suhana Khan from yesterday’s Maybelline event with a caption that read, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!!”

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a best friend to his kids and a proud father too.

Reacting to his post on Twitter, a user commented, “This is so cute.. and definitely well brought up! Considering how busy your lifestyle is you really did an amazing job..Well you and Gauri both! She’s 22, and spoke really well..for her first public event! All the best to her… love you.”

Another user commented, “Masha Allah very well brought up indeed, and she spoke with such warmth, confidence and eloquence. Masha Allah very proud of our Suhana! And just look at how grown up she is now Masha Allah, my heart!”

The comment section is flooded with heart emojis on SRK’s post.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan sharing a heartwarming post on Suhana Khan on her latest brand collaboration? Tell us in the space below.

