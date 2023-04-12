Hrithik Roshan is one of the most prominent and bankable Bollywood actors. While the actor recently made headlines for holding his girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the same pictures went crazy viral on social media; Hrithik never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with his public appearances. We admire his aura, from his fantastic fashion sense to his warmth around his fans to his giving boyfriend goals whenever he steps out in public with Saba. Today, we bring you a throwback to when HR spoke about not reconsidering marriage after his ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s divorce. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hrithik was married to his ex-wife Sussanne for over 14 years, and the ex-couple share two children named Hrehaan and Hridaan. While the actor is currently dating Saba, his ex-wife is in an alleged relationship with Arslan Goni, and the two often share pictures with each other on social media.

In an interview with Filmfare, Hrithik Roshan spoke about how he dealt with separation from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and said, “I wouldn’t want to take this one aspect and say yes, it’s tougher for a celebrity because there are so many other things where a celebrity has an advantage. But yes, I’ve started to trust life immensely. A situation might seem like one thing, and it might lead to another thing. All my greatest victories have come in this manner. Today, I may be termed a great dancer. But that started off with a doctor saying that I’d never be able to dance in my life. It broke my heart. He said I suffered from rheumatism of the knees and scoliosis in my back. There have been many such examples.”

Talking about remarriage, the actor said, “Today, I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content. As of now, no thought has gone in that direction. I’ve discovered that human needs are few. There’s a way of being self-reliant and self-sufficient at most times. But again, one doesn’t know. You cannot be certain of anything, even your own words. Your words will change. Two years from now, I might be saying something else. And in that contradiction lies growth.”

That is an insightful way to look at things, and we adore how the actor has moved on and is currently enjoying being in love with Saba Azad.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik discussing not reconsidering marriage back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

