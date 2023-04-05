From the past few days, Hrithik Roshan has been the talk of the town owing to his sweet and romantic gesture toward his girlfriend Saba Azad. The Greek God, who’s been proudly flaunting his girlfriend Saba at every event, is often spotted going on dates by the paps. Every time the couple steps out to spend some quality time together, they grab netizens’ attention as they get subjected to criticism for various reasons.

The recent date night was no different. After attending Ambani’s event together, Hrithik and Saba were snapped exiting an eatery after their dinner date. Soon after the visuals surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but give their 2 cents.

For their date night, the lovebirds were seen twinning in black. Hrithik Roshan looked cool and casual in all-black attire consisting of a black unbuttoned shirt with a black T-shirt underneath and black joggers. Saba, on the other hand, nailed her date look with a black strappy body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit. While HR rounded off her look with a black cap and shoes, Saba let his wavy hair down and opted for black stilettos.

Soon after their video surfaced on the web, a section kept adoring them while others trolled them. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Hrithik has suddenly become this 18yrs old lover boy of college reminds me of kaho nah pyar hai,” while another said, “But they look good together you guys hating on this couple are just jealous.” A third user said, “Everyone deserves a second chance in love.”

Check out their photos below:

However another section trolled Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad for relationship, as a troll wrote, “50 saal ka jawaan apni 18 saal ki gf k sath iski beti ko bulao,”

While 2nd troll said, “She feels so uncomfortable n calm,” another netizen even dragged Kangana Ranaut and said, “Kangana is going to die from jealousy I swear … she might just try and attack this girl.”

“There is no chemistry between them,” said another troll.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2 and Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Both the films will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, respectively.

