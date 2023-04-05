Shraddha Kapoor has been receiving a lot of love and praise from the audiences for her recent blockbuster film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actress has amassed a huge fan base, who are captivated by her natural talent, down to earth and goofy personality.

When it comes to showing their admiration and love for Shraddha, one such fan went out of his way to show the same. He was longing for a comment reply from the actress and had claimed that if he receives one he shall change his username.

He commented saying “Mard apni pasandeeda aurat ke liye, apna username shyloahcaster bhi kr sakta hai, agar reply aajaye toh”

After a long wait, the fan received the reply from his beloved actress and his happiness knew no bounds. Shraddha Kapoor replied saying “Aa gaya reply ab shylocaster karke story pe announce karo”

He replied saying” ye toh username available nhi, vrna abhi kr leta aapke lie 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹” The actress said “No excuses, do now what you said come on”

He created a reel sharing his experience and captioned it as “I’m winning at life🥹🥹❤️ Manifest kro yrr kro sab milega Thankyou @shraddhakapoor for reply🥹🥹❤️ Mera din, mahina, saal sab ban gya Never changed my celebrity crush since Aashiqui 2 came, and finally i got reply, I’m so happy, my friends are so happy for me, my followers are so happy for me, cutie toh hai shraddha #shraddhakapoor #shraddhafans #shraddhakapoorfans”

The fan says in the reel, “Cutie Shraddha Kapoor Ji ki post ke neeche 4-5 saal se comment and simping karne ke baad unka reply aa hi Chuka hai. Vo bhi ek baar nahi, do baar”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keshav (@shylohcaaster)

As the fan felt overwhelmed with happiness from her response, he changed his username from @sarcaaster to @shylohcaaster. Where the actress was seen commenting on the reel ” Ab ek hafta rakhna padega😂

Shyloh’s birthday week🥳”

This clearly shows the love and affection the fans have for Shraddha Kapoor knows no bounds. The impact she has on the audiences is immeasurable and this makes her the most loved actress in the industry.

