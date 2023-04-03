It was a fair fourth weekend for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as around 3 crores came in. Last weekend the film had scored around 9 crores so a somewhere around 4-5 crores would have been a better bet since all this while the trending was on these lines. Yes, Bholaa has released as well but then the target audiences of both the films is entirely opposite so they are certainly not eating into each other’s business. Hence, it’s a surprise of sorts that the gains weren’t big enough on Saturday and Sunday, and were rather contained.

This can well be seen from the fact that on Sunday, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer brought in 1.35 crores* when ideally a number close to 1.75 crores mark would have been more ideal. This also makes one closely observe the kind of collections that come in from Monday to Thursday now. They would certainly be less than 50 lakhs on each of the days, though hopefully around 1.50 crores more would be added to the total by the close of week.

So far, the Luv Ranjan directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected 136 crores* and very soon it will cross the lifetime numbers of another family film Badhaai Ho [138 crores]. The target that it’s chasing is another Ayushmann Khurranna film, Dream Girl [142.26 crores] and with screens available for it right till 20th April before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan arrived, it should be possible.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

