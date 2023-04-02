For the first time since its release and during an all time mega blockbuster run, Pathaan has seen a major drop in collections. In its eighth week the film had collected 1.77 crores and now in the ninth week, the numbers have dipped big time with only 47 lakhs coming in.

A major reason for that is the OTT release of Pathaan this week which took place towards the close of the eighth week and hence it’s now setting records on the OTT medium and in the process is bowing down in its theatrical run.

In any case whatever coming in was bonus numbers for the Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan starrer. but academically speaking the film was aiming for that 545 crores total after it was known a couple of weeks back that 550 crores lifetime number was going to be out of question. Unfortunately though, it won’t quite reach 545 crores as well now since the overall total stands at 543.22 crores and audience attention has been further diverted towards Bholaa which is the next ‘masala’ film to have arrived.

Still, the film will end up having a 12 week run at a hugely reduced count of screens and shows since there is no new release now till the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on 21st April. As a result, few more thousand people will end up watching the screen before the Shah Rukh Khan starrer makes a complete exit from the big screen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

