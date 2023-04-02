Bholaa Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Grows Very Well On Saturday

Bholaa evidenced very good growth on Saturday and just like the Friday drop was on the expected lines, the growth which has come too has followed suit. In fact, it’s good that the numbers are more than Thursday’s collections of 11.20 crores because it could have happened that the growth was limited to just the 9-10 crores range, which would have been underwhelming. The fact that Saturday numbers are the highest so far means word of mouth is generally positive.

The real fireworks should take happen today as mass centres should get activated. For single-screen audiences, Sunday is typically the biggest day for movie watching experience and Bholaa is the kind of film which has huge potential in the interiors. In fact, ideally, there should have been double digits on each of these days and though it hasn’t been the case, the shortfall can well be taken care of due to three open weeks ahead. Of course, it’s always good to build momentum right from the onset, and it’s currently on the reasonable side.

So far, the film has collected 30.70 crores and while the 45 crores mark would be crossed by evening itself, it has to be seen where the extended weekend fall beyond that. Anything in the 45-50 crores range would have held a psychological advantage but then what the Ajay Devgn film will achieve is going to be good as well and then it would be all about where it lands in a few days from now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

