After collecting 6 crores on the first Friday and throwing a pleasant surprise, John Wick: Chapter 4 has shown a huge drop on the second Friday. The collections have come down to just 1 crore* and that’s over 80% drop. In fact it could well have been a touch-and-go with the 1 crore mark, which is quite low.

This again goes on to show that the film was primarily a first-weekend affair when the numbers exceeded expectations right from Thursday’s paid previews to very good numbers on Saturday and Sunday. Post that it has been downhill for the movie. That said, one didn’t expect even this much from the franchise which never had a footing in India and hence whatever it got post the first weekend were bonus numbers as it’s already in the profit zone.

Currently, it’s presence on the premium IMAX screens have been reduced to half or below since Bholaa has arrived in the same format and hence taken them over. That too impacted the collections of the film on Friday and it would stay the same way for this entire week at least. That said, collections should jump well today and it won’t be much of a surprise if they go up by 75%. John Wick: Chapter 4 has collected 37 crores* so far and while the 40 crores mark would be crossed by the weekend, a half-century would be scored in a few days from now as well. However overall expectations from the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 are falling with every passing day as from 100 crores they came down to 80 crores soon. Then it was 70 crores and now 55-60 crores would be the best-case scenario.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

