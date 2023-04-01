Bholaa had fair collections on Friday as 7.40 crores came in. This was on the expected lines too since it was a regular working day and though there was not much of an advantage of the partial holiday of Ramanavami on Thursday, the collections typically go down when a film releases in the middle of the week since there is a conventional weekend of Saturday and Sunday ahead and audiences prefer that instead.

On Thursday, the Ajay Devgn film had collected 11.20 crores and while numbers in the range of 8-9 crores would have been better had they come on Friday, the fact that it hasn’t gone below the 7 crores mark is fair enough as well. Now the film is in a chance to go up again and if the double digit score comes in today then it would be some sort of momentum that will build on. Post that it would be about Sunday getting into that 13-15 crores range which would set it up for the weekdays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far the film has collected 18.60 crores* and while there is some sort of distance that it certainly needs to cover in days to come, an open space of three weeks ahead would come in advantageous.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Has A Decent First Day, All Set To Grow Well Over The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News