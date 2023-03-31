Dasara Box Office Day 1 (Worldwide): Nani Rewrites History! Clocks $1 Million In The US Alone, It's A Havoc All Over!

This week has been very special for the Indian box office. Where on one side Pan India film Dasara starring south’s Natural Star Nani has been released in theatres. On the other hand actor Ajay Devgn’s film Bholaa has also been released. The festival release and the craze for the Pan India film Dasara also paid off with the domestic and overseas markets reporting record footfalls on day one.

According to the initial estimates, the film Dasara has done a business of around Rs 38 crore Gross worldwide in its first run. Nani’s film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Dasara becomes the biggest day-one grosser among the new releases this week with a worldwide gross of Rs 38Cr+. This is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer and also one of the biggest opening movies in India this year. The movie is inching towards $1 Million mark on day-one in the USA alone, including premieres.

The entire country is talking about Nani’s performance as Dharani, director Srikanth Odela’s brilliant writing and taking, high production value of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas.

The film Dasara co-starring Keerthy Suresh will enjoy long weekend and the movie that received encouraging reports will have a long run at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

