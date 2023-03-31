Priyanka Chopra has just landed in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. This is the first time that the couple has come to the country with their daughter and happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. While the actress has now become one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry worldwide, Priyanka revealed in her autobiography ‘Unfinished’ that a director/producer asked to get a b**b job and b*tt cushioning done to make it big in showbiz. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka started off by winning the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 2000 and later debuted in Bollywood with ‘The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy’, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. Be it her brilliant acting skills, entrepreneurial skills or fashion game, PeeCee flawlessly aces at everything.

In her autobiography, in 2021, Priyanka Chopra revealed that a director/producer asked her to get a b**b job done. “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a b**b job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my b*tt,” she wrote in her memoir, as reported by Metro UK.

Priyanka Chopra continued and wrote, “If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in L.A. he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

PeeCee concluded and wrote, “I left the director/producer’s office feeling stunned and small. Was he right that I couldn’t be successful unless I had so many body parts ‘fixed’? I thought of how individuals in the media and others in the industry had referred to me as ‘dusky’ and ‘different-looking,’ and I wondered if I was cut out for this business after all.”

The Citadel actress has always been very vocal about her struggles in the industry and never shies away from expressing her views on political and social issues.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra making shocking revelations about showbiz in her memoir back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

