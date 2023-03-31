The Actress Roundtable 2018 With Rajeev Masand created quite a stir. Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma were candid in their discussions. They shared their thoughts on cinema and their roles in depth. While doing so, Anushka dissed one of her most popular characters and said she had no self-respect. Scroll on to learn more.

Anushka played the role of Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her character was vibrant and practical but in love with Ali (Fawad Khan), who was a walking red flag in the film. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ayan had feelings for Alizeh, but it was an unrequited love. Karan Johar’s directed movie had a tragic ending, where Alizeh died of cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During The Actress Roundtable 2018 with Rajeev Masand, Anushka Sharma said she would never befriend someone like Alizeh. A clip from the interview is going viral online. An Instagram page called Anushkaaforlife shared the video on the page, and netizens could not stop laughing and lauding the actress for her honestly.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sharma Fanpage (@anushkaaforlife)

While dissing Alizeh, Anushka Sharma said, “What is this melodrama? This ‘pyaar ho gaya hai mujhe?’ If she were my friend, I would say, ‘Dude get over it man, like seriously, snap out of it, have some self-respect!’ I’d be like that with her.” Tabu instantly replied, “Mere toh characters sab marr jate hai yaar, meri dosti toh chalegi hi nahi.”

Netizens loved Anushka’s goofiness and Tabu’s wits. Here’s what they said –

One user wrote, “anushka and tabu in film together will be sucha treat to watch 🥺”

Another said, “Deepika crying from inside!!”

A netizen also wrote, “Tapsee is clearly girl-crushing on Anushka. 🤭”

One user commented, “Anushka is Phoebe”

Another said, “Sameeee! God Alizeh was the epitome of annoying & egotistical!”

One fan mentioned, “They all spoke well except Rani,” apparently referring to Rani’s views on women safety.

Tabu and Anushka Sharma would definitely do a fabulous job in a movie together.

For more news and update, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Kartik Aaryan Really Quit Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News