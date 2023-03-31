Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchanama, has become one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. He has several films in his lineup, and Aashiqui 3 is one of them. The film has been in the headlines ever since it was announced.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and mark the first collaboration between Anurag Basu and Kartik. Fans of the Aashiqui franchise are eagerly waiting for updates. Amidst this, a recent report claimed that Kartik is not doing the film anymore.

As fans of Kartik Aaryan were disheartened to hear the speculations, a recent report from ETimes has rubbished the rumours. The publication cited a source as saying, “The pre-production work on ‘Aashiqui 3’ has begun. It’s a massive brand, a massive franchise. So, there is bound to be a good amount of time spent on it before it goes on floors. But why would Kartik leave it? He has not only confirmed the project with the makers but even spoken about it in public domain.”

Previously, Kartik shared the motion poster of ‘Aashiqui 3’ on Instagram and wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Pi Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu).”

For the unversed, the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise debuted in 1990 with lead actors Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy. The film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, while T-Series bankrolled it. Its joint distributors were T-Series and Vishesh Films.

After that, Mohit Suri took on the director role for the 2013 film “Aashiqui 2,” which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar produced “Aashiqui 2.”

