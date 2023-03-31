Over the years, Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, has given us a lot of juicy news, candid confessions, and sometimes catfights as well. The revelations from his chat show never leave a chance to paint headlines. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra graced the coffee couch & Deepika’s answer on her friendship with Anushka Sharma left Karan amused. Scroll below to read the details!

Back in 2013, two gorgeous ladies, Priyanka & Deepika graced Koffee With Karan and indulged in a candid conversation with the host. One being asked to whom all Deepika is friendly, she was quick to take Katrina & Anushka, however, DP taking Anushka’s name left Karan amused. The clip has gone viral on the internet & netizens can’t stop reacting to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video shared by Random.Shitzz, Karan Johar can be seen indulging in a candid conversation with Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone, who graced his chat show Koffee With Karan in the year 2013. Deepika was asked to whom all she was friendly with. She said, “I have been friendly with Katrina, I have been friendly with Anushka.” To which Karan said, “You are friendly with Anushka, I really choked on. I think you are living in the bubble if you think you are Anushka Sharma’s friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.” The video has garnered a lot of views, and netizens didn’t leave a chance to put out their opinions in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “Karan is always trying to create drama it is exhausting.”

“That was super rude.”

“What world does Karan live in?”

“Deepika rocks, Kjo is such a vamp.”

“He is very triggering.”

“Omg, I can’t stand him; he is so annoying.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Schools Paps “Film Mafia Ki Controversy Ho Toh…’ While Hinting At Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar Alleged Feud, Netizens Say “Kuch Bhi Kaho Dare Rakhti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News